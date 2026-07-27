More Than 97,500 Families Benefit from Expanded FamilyBoost

More than 97,500 New Zealand families have now received FamilyBoost payments, with the Government saying the expanded childcare support scheme is helping working parents manage the rising cost of early childhood education. Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the latest figures show the enhanced programme is delivering larger payments to more families, providing meaningful financial relief while making it easier for parents to balance work and family responsibilities.

Higher payments reaching more families

The FamilyBoost scheme was expanded last year to increase the level of support available for eligible households. The childcare rebate was lifted from 25 percent to 40 percent of eligible early childhood education costs, while the maximum weekly payment increased from NZ$75 to NZ$120.

Eligibility was also widened, allowing families with an average annual household income of up to NZ$229,000 to qualify for assistance. According to the Government, these changes have resulted in a 70 percent increase in the average FamilyBoost payment compared with the previous scheme.

Thousands receiving substantial childcare support

The latest data shows that during the three quarters since the expansion, an average of 12,331 families each quarter received at least NZ$75 a week to help cover childcare costs.

Claims for the June quarter are still being processed, though nearly 9,500 families have already received weekly payments of NZ$75 or more, with additional applications continuing to be assessed.

The Government says the support is particularly valuable for parents returning to work after having children, when childcare costs can place significant pressure on household budgets.

Registrations continue to grow

Interest in the programme has continued to increase, with around 115,000 families now registered for FamilyBoost. Of those, more than 97,500 have already received at least one payment through the scheme.

The Government is encouraging eligible families who have not yet applied to register through Inland Revenue. The process takes only a few minutes, and families have up to four years to submit a claim for eligible childcare expenses.

Supporting families and workforce participation

The Government says strengthening FamilyBoost is part of its wider plan to support working families while encouraging greater workforce participation. By reducing the financial burden of early childhood education, the scheme is intended to help parents remain in or return to employment while ensuring young children continue to benefit from quality early learning opportunities.