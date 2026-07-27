New Zealand Tests AI to Speed Up Biosecurity Import Approvals

New Zealand is trialling a new artificial intelligence tool to make the country's import health standard process faster and more efficient while keeping its strict biosecurity safeguards firmly in place. Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the initiative forms part of a wider effort to modernise the approval system, reduce unnecessary delays and support the agriculture and horticulture sectors without weakening the country's internationally respected biosecurity framework.

AI to support expert decision-making

Import health standards set the conditions that plant, animal and biological products must meet before they can enter New Zealand. These standards help prevent harmful pests and diseases from reaching the country while allowing safe international trade.

The Government says the current system has not kept pace with changing trade patterns and advances in technology. To address this, Biosecurity New Zealand has begun designing and testing a generative AI tool that can assist with document-intensive tasks involved in preparing import health standards.

The AI system is intended to support officials by processing large volumes of technical information, while all final decisions will continue to be made by biosecurity experts.

Four-month pilot underway

A four-month pilot programme is now in progress to assess how effectively the AI tool can help develop evidence-based import health standards. The trial will examine whether the technology can improve consistency, reduce administrative workload and allow staff to focus more on technical assessments and decision-making.

The Government said the project is focused on improving efficiency without compromising New Zealand's high biosecurity standards, which remain critical to protecting the country's environment, agriculture and food production.

Reforms to benefit farmers and growers

The AI trial is part of a broader reform programme that also includes changes to the live plant import system. The Government expects these improvements to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new plant genetics, supporting innovation and productivity across the primary sector.

Officials believe a more responsive import approval process could help businesses gain access to essential products while maintaining strong safeguards against biosecurity risks.

Supporting growth while protecting biosecurity

The Government says modernising the import health standard process supports its wider goal of reducing unnecessary red tape and strengthening New Zealand's food and fibre sector. Export revenue from the industry is forecast to reach NZ$64.3 billion in the year ending 30 June 2026, underlining the importance of an efficient and reliable biosecurity system.

By combining advanced technology with expert oversight, the reforms are designed to improve approvals for imported goods while preserving the protections that underpin New Zealand's reputation for world-class biosecurity.