The United States has introduced new tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to denounce the move as unjustified protectionism. These tariffs, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, target goods from 60 trading partners, including China and the EU, over claims of forced labour.

China's commerce ministry criticized the US for manipulating forced labour issues, calling the tariffs a typical act of unilateralism. They emphasized their commitment to preventing forced labour through comprehensive laws, unlike the US, which hasn't ratified the 1930 Forced Labour Convention.

The ministry urged the US to remove the tariffs, highlighting a previous pledge to keep tariffs below 20%. Despite the tension, China signaled a willingness to maintain dialogue based on mutual respect and benefit to resolve the issue.