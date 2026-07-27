Houthis Target Critical Oil Links in Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announced a targeted attack on crucial oil supply and transport sites in Saudi Arabia, connecting its east to the Red Sea city of Yanbu. This operation was a reprisal for Saudi drone activities in Yemeni airspace, as stated by military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:31 IST
Houthis Target Critical Oil Links in Saudi Arabia
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis declared on Monday that they had targeted a series of key crude oil supply and transport routes linking eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea city of Yanbu.

The military action, confirmed by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, was described as a countermeasure to recent Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

The operation underscores the ongoing tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, highlighting vulnerabilities in the region's energy infrastructure.

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