Houthis Target Critical Oil Links in Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis declared on Monday that they had targeted a series of key crude oil supply and transport routes linking eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea city of Yanbu.

The military action, confirmed by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, was described as a countermeasure to recent Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

The operation underscores the ongoing tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, highlighting vulnerabilities in the region's energy infrastructure.