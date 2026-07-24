Global News Digest: Political Shifts, Tariff Wars, and Conflict Zones

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz appoints Health Minister Nina Warken as the new chief of staff, signaling a strategic shake-up to boost the government’s popularity before state elections. The move suggests more cabinet changes are imminent as sources reveal plans to replace the transport minister faced unexpected delays.

The US escalates international trade tensions with new labor-related tariffs against 60 countries, including EU and China. This marks the commencement of efforts by the White House to rebuild President Trump's tariff policies after the Supreme Court annulled previous duties, adding stress to global trade relations.

Ukrainian forces intensify their offensive in Crimea, deploying drones from the southern steppes to target Russian naval vessels in the Black Sea. This tactic aims to isolate the disputed region and challenge Russia's military operations by expanding the conflict to maritime domains.