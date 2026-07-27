China Condemns New U.S. Tariffs as Protectionist

The Chinese commerce ministry criticized U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling them as protectionist and based on allegations of forced labor. They argued these could undermine trade relations and urged Washington for dialogue to resolve issues. China stressed its commitment against forced labor and defended its labor laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:01 IST
China Condemns New U.S. Tariffs as Protectionist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Chinese commerce ministry has sharply criticized the latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, describing them as unjustified protectionism fueled by allegations of forced labor.

In a statement, Beijing highlighted that the 12.5% duties, while still under previous limits, threaten to unravel last year's trade truce. China's response comes amidst preparations for a possible visit by President Xi Jinping.

China emphasized its robust legal framework against forced labor, contrasting it with U.S. policies, while urging Washington to rescind the tariffs and adhere to past trade agreements.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026