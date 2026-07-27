China Condemns New U.S. Tariffs as Protectionist

The Chinese commerce ministry has sharply criticized the latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, describing them as unjustified protectionism fueled by allegations of forced labor.

In a statement, Beijing highlighted that the 12.5% duties, while still under previous limits, threaten to unravel last year's trade truce. China's response comes amidst preparations for a possible visit by President Xi Jinping.

China emphasized its robust legal framework against forced labor, contrasting it with U.S. policies, while urging Washington to rescind the tariffs and adhere to past trade agreements.