China Condemns New U.S. Tariffs as Protectionist
The Chinese commerce ministry criticized U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling them as protectionist and based on allegations of forced labor. They argued these could undermine trade relations and urged Washington for dialogue to resolve issues. China stressed its commitment against forced labor and defended its labor laws.
- Country:
- United States
The Chinese commerce ministry has sharply criticized the latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, describing them as unjustified protectionism fueled by allegations of forced labor.
In a statement, Beijing highlighted that the 12.5% duties, while still under previous limits, threaten to unravel last year's trade truce. China's response comes amidst preparations for a possible visit by President Xi Jinping.
China emphasized its robust legal framework against forced labor, contrasting it with U.S. policies, while urging Washington to rescind the tariffs and adhere to past trade agreements.