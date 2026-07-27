Marvel and Apple TV's Grand Reveals Steal the Show at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios captivated the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con with the announcement of highly-anticipated projects, including 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and the forthcoming 'Black Panther 3'. The latter film, slated for release in 2028, will see David Jonsson stepping into the role of T'Challa, succeeding the late Chadwick Boseman.

Meanwhile, Apple TV generated buzz with a thrilling trailer for 'Matchbox The Movie', a riveting adventure inspired by the classic Mattel toy cars. The film promises action-packed scenes featuring childhood friends who come together for a real-life escapade with life-size Matchbox cars.

Comic-Con, well-known for its rich tradition of showcasing pop culture, again saw dedicated cosplayers displaying their allegiance to beloved franchises. Fans invested months in crafting complex costumes, braving temperatures and challenges to bring their favorite characters to life with remarkable creativity and precision.