J&J Settles Billion-Dollar Talc Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve nearly all lawsuits claiming its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer. This settlement resolves about 69,000 federal and state court cases. The company maintains its talc products are safe, having switched to cornstarch-based powder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 04:26 IST
J&J Settles Billion-Dollar Talc Lawsuits
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  • United States

Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday that it has agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer.

This settlement will resolve approximately 69,000 cases consolidated in federal court, along with related state court cases, addressing nearly 99.75% of the remaining talc claims. The plaintiffs' law firms confirmed the settlement, marking a resolution after a prolonged legal struggle.

Despite this settlement, Johnson & Johnson continues to deny that its talc products caused cancer, emphasizing that their talc is safe and asbestos-free. The company ceased U.S. sales of talc-based baby powder in 2020, opting for a cornstarch alternative.

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