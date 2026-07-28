J&J Settles Billion-Dollar Talc Lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve nearly all lawsuits claiming its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer. This settlement resolves about 69,000 federal and state court cases. The company maintains its talc products are safe, having switched to cornstarch-based powder.
- Country:
- United States
Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday that it has agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer.
This settlement will resolve approximately 69,000 cases consolidated in federal court, along with related state court cases, addressing nearly 99.75% of the remaining talc claims. The plaintiffs' law firms confirmed the settlement, marking a resolution after a prolonged legal struggle.
Despite this settlement, Johnson & Johnson continues to deny that its talc products caused cancer, emphasizing that their talc is safe and asbestos-free. The company ceased U.S. sales of talc-based baby powder in 2020, opting for a cornstarch alternative.