Major Crackdown on Online Scam Syndicates in Johor

In a significant operation, Malaysian police raided 32 locations involved in online scam operations in Johor state. This resulted in the arrest of 335 individuals and the confiscation of assets valued at approximately 1 million ringgit, equivalent to $245,000, showcasing intensified efforts against cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:37 IST
Major Crackdown on Online Scam Syndicates in Johor
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime, Malaysian police targeted 32 premises linked to online scam activities in Johor state. The coordinated raids led to the arrest of 335 suspects and the seizure of assets worth around 1 million ringgit, which amounts to $245,000, according to state police chief.

The operation highlights the ongoing battle against online fraud in Malaysia, with authorities ramping up efforts to dismantle scam networks exploiting digital platforms.

The estimated currency exchange places $1 at 4.0860 ringgit, reflecting the financial context of the recovered assets.

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