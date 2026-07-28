Major Crackdown on Online Scam Syndicates in Johor

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime, Malaysian police targeted 32 premises linked to online scam activities in Johor state. The coordinated raids led to the arrest of 335 suspects and the seizure of assets worth around 1 million ringgit, which amounts to $245,000, according to state police chief.

The operation highlights the ongoing battle against online fraud in Malaysia, with authorities ramping up efforts to dismantle scam networks exploiting digital platforms.

The estimated currency exchange places $1 at 4.0860 ringgit, reflecting the financial context of the recovered assets.