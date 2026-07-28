Escalation in the Caspian: Ukraine's Attack Spurs Diplomatic Tensions

The Kremlin condemned Ukraine's recent attack on an Iranian vessel as an assault on Iran and a growing threat from Kyiv. Iran's Foreign Ministry reported casualties from the explosion. Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of expanding its attacks and called for neutralizing this perceived threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:31 IST
Escalation in the Caspian: Ukraine's Attack Spurs Diplomatic Tensions
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The Kremlin denounced Ukraine's recent assault on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, framing it as a direct attack on Iran. The incident led to an explosion that claimed the life of one sailor and injured another, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of expanding its 'terrorist attacks' geographically. Among his accusations, he implicated Ukraine in the sabotage of Germany's Nord Stream pipelines—an allegation Ukraine denies—and in actions harming Kazakhstan's CPC Pipeline Infrastructure.

Peskov emphasized the necessity of eliminating what he described as the escalating threat from Kyiv, asserting that this threat 'must be neutralized and definitively destroyed.'

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