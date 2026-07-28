FTSE Indexes Rise Amid Mixed Sector Performance

The FTSE indexes in London showed positive movement on Tuesday, buoyed by substantial gains in consumer-focused stocks. Companies such as Unilever and Man Group led these gains, overshadowing declines in banking and energy shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index recorded a rise of 0.5%, reaching 10,845.71 points by 0950 GMT. This upward momentum reflected the resilience of consumer-driven stocks in the face of sectoral pressures.

Additionally, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index increased by 0.2%, highlighting investor confidence in mid-sized companies despite broader sector challenges. While banks and energy sectors faced declines, consumer-focused companies provided a boost to the overall market performance.