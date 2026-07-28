The Rise and Fall of Reza Pahlavi: A 'Bridge' to Iran's Future?

As Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran's former shah, navigates political turmoil amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, his leadership is tested by his ability to unify a fragmented opposition. Despite his exile, Pahlavi continues to campaign globally, advocating for Iran's transition to democracy.

His momentous appearance at a Texas political conference in March showcased the weight of legacy and exile. Financial support accompanied praise, yet Pahlavi's silence following aggressive war rhetoric by President Trump disillusioned some backers.

While urging tactical strikes against Iran's regime, Pahlavi clarifies he seeks no endorsement, emphasizing the Iranian people's agency in choosing their leaders. His isolated efforts highlight a lack of alternative leadership. Observers debate whether nostalgia for his family's rule outweighs practical governance skills as tensions persist.