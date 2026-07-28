Kremlin Observes: Wildberries Amidst Ukrainian Drone Strikes

The Kremlin announced its close monitoring of the situation with e-commerce giant Wildberries, following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses. The government has yet to decide on any intervention.

During a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lauded Wildberries for its proactive approach in supporting sellers affected by the attacks. Despite having no legal obligation, the company promised assistance to those impacted, which Peskov described as highly commendable.

While discussions are underway regarding potential state aid, Peskov made it clear that no specific decisions have been made. The government continues to keep a watchful eye on developments in this matter.