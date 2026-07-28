SAPS to Appoint New Provincial Police Commissioners This Week

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will announce new Provincial Commissioners for the Western Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga this week as part of a broader effort to strengthen police leadership and improve service delivery across the country.

The appointments will be announced by Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, alongside the Premiers and Members of the Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Community Safety and liaison in the respective provinces.

Leadership Changes to Support Police Reform

According to SAPS, the appointments form part of its ongoing organisational renewal programme, which is focused on building a more professional, ethical and accountable police service.

The new provincial leaders are expected to help drive the SAPS Reset Agenda, an initiative designed to improve policing standards, strengthen leadership and enhance public confidence in law enforcement.

Police said the appointments reflect the organisation's commitment to creating a more effective policing system that responds to the needs of communities across South Africa.

Announcements Scheduled Across Three Days

The appointments will be made over three days, beginning with the Western Cape on Wednesday, followed by the North West on Thursday, and concluding with Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Friday.

Each announcement will be made jointly with the provincial leadership, highlighting cooperation between national and provincial authorities on policing and community safety.

Reset Agenda Targets High-Crime Areas

The leadership changes follow the recent announcement by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia of the implementation of the Police Reset Agenda.

As part of the initiative, 140 high-crime police station precincts have been identified as priority areas for targeted intervention. The programme seeks to improve policing performance in communities most affected by crime while rebuilding trust between the police and the public.

The appointment of new Provincial Commissioners is expected to play an important role in advancing these reforms, strengthening accountability and supporting more effective crime prevention strategies across the four provinces.