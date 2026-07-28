Indian Railways Approves ₹163 Crore Traction Upgrade in Maharashtra

Indian Railways has approved a ₹163 crore project to upgrade the electric traction system on the Parbhani-Mudkhed double line section in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway. The project is expected to strengthen railway infrastructure, improve network capacity and support faster, more efficient train operations on one of the country's busy rail corridors.

The upgrade is part of Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to modernise its high-density routes while preparing the network to handle growing passenger and freight traffic.

Advanced Electric Traction System Planned

The project involves replacing the existing 1x25 kV electric traction system with a more advanced 2x25 kV system across 164 track kilometres. It also includes the installation of upgraded power supply infrastructure to meet higher electrical demand.

The enhanced system will provide a more reliable and efficient power supply for train operations, helping improve overall network performance and operational reliability.

Boost for Freight and High-Speed Services

The Parbhani-Mudkhed section is part of the strategically important Highly Utilised Network (HUN) Route-9, which connects Ajmer, Indore, Khandwa, Akola, Purna, Mudkhed, Secunderabad, Mahbubnagar and Dhone.

Once completed, the upgraded traction system will allow the section to handle higher freight traffic while supporting the operation of Vande Bharat Express trains.

The project also aligns with Indian Railways' target of achieving 3,000 million tonnes of freight loading by 2029-30, strengthening the country's logistics network and improving the movement of goods.

Modernising India's Rail Network

The sanctioned project reflects Indian Railways' continued investment in modern electrical infrastructure across high-density corridors. By upgrading traction systems and power supply facilities, the rail network is expected to become more efficient, reliable and capable of supporting future growth in both passenger and freight services.

The initiative is another step towards building a stronger, more modern railway system that can meet increasing transportation demands while improving operational efficiency across the country.