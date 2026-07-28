National Webinar Showcases Award-Winning Water Conservation Model

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has continued its effort to spread successful governance practices across India by hosting the 38th National Good Governance Webinar, where officials shared the experience of an award-winning solar-powered water supply initiative from Uttar Pradesh. The webinar formed part of an ongoing series inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of encouraging States and districts to replicate proven governance models.

Launched in response to the Prime Minister's direction in April 2022, the webinar series provides a platform for past recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration (PMA) to present successful initiatives that can be adopted in other parts of the country.

Sharing Best Practices Across India

Since the programme began, 37 webinars have already been organised, each bringing together around 1,000 government officials from Central ministries, State governments, district administrations and administrative training institutes.

The latest webinar, held on 28 July 2026, focused on the theme "Sustainability and Replication of the Initiatives Awarded under PMA." It highlighted the Solar-Powered Water Schemes implemented under the National Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Shares Its Experience

During the session, Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, explained how the award-winning initiative has improved rural drinking water supply while promoting long-term sustainability through the use of solar energy. He also discussed the measures taken to ensure that the project remains effective over time and how its model can be adapted in other regions.

The webinar also featured a presentation by Devendra Kumar, Chief Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department, who outlined how the key features of the initiative are being implemented and expanded through irrigation projects to strengthen water management.

Wider Participation for Better Governance

The webinar was chaired by Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and attended by senior officials from the department. More than 2,200 locations across the country joined the event, with participation from Administrative Reforms Departments of States and Union Territories, District Collectors, field officers and representatives from Central and State Administrative Training Institutes.

The webinar series continues to serve as a national platform for sharing innovative governance practices, enabling successful public administration models to be replicated across India and strengthening the delivery of citizen-centric services.