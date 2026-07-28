Amit Shah Opens Modern Cooperative Bank Headquarters in Jamnagar

India's cooperative banking sector received another boost as Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah virtually inaugurated Sahakar Bhavan, the new headquarters of the Jamnagar District Cooperative Bank in Gujarat. The modern facility is expected to strengthen banking services for farmers, dairy cooperatives and primary cooperative societies across Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts while supporting the government's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi".

The inauguration was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, senior state ministers, Members of Parliament, cooperative leaders, district officials and a large number of farmers and representatives of cooperative institutions.

Modern Banking Infrastructure for Farmers

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah said modernisation is essential for making the cooperative sector stronger and more efficient. He noted that the new headquarters has been built according to the standards laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NABARD, with advanced technology to deliver faster, safer and more reliable banking services.

Constructed at a cost of around ₹25 crore, the building stands on 25,000 square feet of land and offers nearly 47,000 square feet of operational space. Designed to meet the bank's requirements for the next 15 years, the facility includes a training centre, farmers' hostel, conference rooms, meeting halls, secure locker facilities and dining arrangements.

A 200-kilowatt solar power plant has also been installed, making the headquarters an environmentally friendly building while reducing its energy dependence.

Bank Expands Its Reach Across the District

Shah highlighted the remarkable growth of the Jamnagar District Cooperative Bank, which started operations in 1969 with a capital of just ₹2.5 lakh. Today, the bank handles business worth more than ₹215 crore and continues to expand its role in supporting the cooperative sector.

The bank currently holds deposits of around ₹135 crore, has extended loans worth ₹780 crore, earned a profit of ₹24 crore, and maintains zero gross non-performing assets (NPA). Shah described these achievements as a reflection of sound management and strong cooperative values.

Operating through 40 branches, the bank is connected with 431 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), six dairy unions, 652 milk producers' societies, and serves more than 1.5 lakh cooperative members, giving it an important role in supporting rural livelihoods.

Cooperatives at the Centre of Rural Growth

The Union Minister said the establishment of a separate Ministry of Cooperation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought renewed momentum to India's cooperative movement. He pointed to major initiatives such as the creation of over two lakh new PACS and dairy cooperative societies, the expansion of business activities through PACS, online auditing systems and stronger integration among cooperative institutions.

Shah expressed confidence that these reforms would strengthen rural economies and improve farmers' prosperity in the years ahead. He also announced that he plans to visit the new headquarters in person during a future trip to Jamnagar, where he will meet representatives of cooperative societies to discuss further expansion of the cooperative network and ways to improve services for farmers.