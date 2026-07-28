Iran's Diplomatic Maneuver: Strait of Hormuz Traffic Proposal

Iran proposed a temporary traffic arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting routes through Iranian waters. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Tehran rejected Oman's equal division proposal, citing security concerns. If Muscat declines, Iran will keep the strait closed, not recognizing the southern route along Oman’s coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 23:14 IST
Iran's Diplomatic Maneuver: Strait of Hormuz Traffic Proposal
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Iran has unveiled a plan regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, proposing traffic routes to pass through Iranian waters. This was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on state television.

Gharibabadi emphasized Tehran's rejection of an Omani proposal that sought to divide the transit routes equally between both nations. He highlighted that Iran's security concerns remain unaddressed in the absence of long-term regional stability.

The deputy minister warned that the strait would remain closed if Oman does not accept Iran's proposal, stressing that Iran has consistently not recognized a southern route along the Omani coast.

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