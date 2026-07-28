PM Modi Reviews Reform Agenda to Accelerate Viksit Bharat Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the second high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where he reviewed the future action plans of ministries responsible for finance, economy, commerce, industry and technology. The discussions focused on strengthening coordination across government and accelerating progress towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. The meeting brought together the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of key ministries and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office to review priorities, implementation challenges and future strategies.

Greater Coordination Across Government

During the meeting, the Prime Minister called for stronger teamwork across ministries and departments, urging officials to work with a shared sense of purpose. He said government departments should eliminate both horizontal and vertical silos so that policies are implemented through closer coordination and deliver better outcomes for citizens.

Modi also stressed that governance must remain centred on the needs and aspirations of the people. He said every policy decision should be guided by what benefits ordinary citizens and improves their quality of life.

Focus on Technology, Energy and Innovation

The Prime Minister said India's investments in infrastructure should be matched by equal efforts to build indigenous technologies and strengthen domestic capabilities in critical sectors. He highlighted technological self-reliance as an important foundation for long-term economic growth and national development.

Energy security was another key area of discussion. Modi said the country's energy independence is closely linked to national security, economic stability and public welfare. He called for greater innovation, diversification of energy sources and faster capacity creation to make India more self-reliant in the energy sector.

Reforms and Cybersecurity Take Centre Stage

Describing reforms as an ongoing requirement rather than a one-time exercise, the Prime Minister encouraged ministries to improve work culture, simplify processes and strengthen institutional efficiency. He said continuous reforms are essential for effective governance and faster service delivery.

With digital technologies becoming increasingly important, Modi also underlined the need for stronger cybersecurity. He called for constant vigilance against emerging cyber threats and encouraged greater participation by young innovators and entrepreneurs in building India's cybersecurity ecosystem. He said cybersecurity should become a nationwide movement involving both government and industry.

Preparing India for the Future

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of proactive communication on strategic national initiatives to counter misinformation and build public confidence in major development programmes.

He urged ministries to work with industry while designing new academic courses so that students develop skills required for emerging sectors and future industries. Modi added that governments must remain youthful, dynamic and adaptable, responding quickly to new opportunities and challenges through innovation and forward-looking policies.

The meeting concluded with detailed presentations by Secretaries on progress made in their respective sectors and discussions on measures to strengthen implementation and achieve the country's long-term development objectives.