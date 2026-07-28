Former FCC Leaders Challenge Disney License Review

Former FCC members have urged President Trump's administration to reconsider an unprecedented review of Disney's ABC station licenses, labeling it a threat to free speech disguised as regulation. The filing was backed by notable figures, including former FCC chairman Mark Fowler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:40 IST
Former FCC Leaders Challenge Disney License Review
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Former members of the Federal Communications Commission have voiced opposition to the Trump administration's attempt to conduct an early review of Disney's ABC station licenses. The challenge was presented on Tuesday, highlighting concerns about the motivations behind the regulatory move.

The group, comprising ex-FCC commissioners and staff, including former chairman Mark Fowler, described the review as an 'assault on free speech disguised as a regulatory process.' Fowler, a Republican, led the FCC from 1981 to 1987, lending significant weight to the statement.

The issue has drawn attention to the balance between regulatory oversight and the protection of free speech, sparking debate about the scope and intention of governmental intervention in media ownership.

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