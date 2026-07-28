Navigating Peace: Oman's Proposal for Hormuz Management

Oman has put forward a significant proposal to Iran for collective regional oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting voluntary payments by shipping companies, according to a Gulf source speaking to Reuters.

The strategic waterway, responsible for transporting a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas before the Iran conflict, remains a contentious point in peace discussions. Iran maintains the strait should not revert to its pre-war status, while Gulf states reject mandatory fees to Iran.

Under Oman's plan, inspired by the Strait of Malacca model, Iran would not have unilateral control. Shipping companies would voluntarily contribute to maintaining navigation safety and environmental protection. Although talks are ongoing, the proposal has garnered regional backing and was recently discussed with Iranian officials in Tehran.