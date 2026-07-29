Teen Sentenced to Life for Georgia School Shooting

In Barrow County, Georgia, a 16-year-old named Colt Gray has been sentenced to life in prison following a shocking school shooting incident that claimed four lives and left nine others injured. Gray, who pleaded guilty to 55 charges including murder and assault, showed no remorse during the court proceedings.

The tragic event, which took place at Apalachee High School in 2024, involved Gray bringing a Christmas-gifted assault rifle into school premises. His father, Colin Gray, is facing charges for providing the weapon amid evidence of his son's fascination with previous school shooters.

Despite efforts from his defense attorney to depict Gray as a product of a troubled upbringing, the court dismissed these claims. Prosecutors highlighted Gray's desire for notoriety, portraying him as a calculated individual driven by a dark fascination with infamous criminals.