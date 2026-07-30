Rheinmetall Secures Lucrative Navy Contract Amidst F126 Cancellation

Rheinmetall has secured a substantial contract to modernize the German Navy's F123 frigate Bayern. This deal follows the recent cancellation of the F126 frigate program, which the defense group had anticipated managing. The contract, awarded in the second quarter of the year, is worth several hundred million euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:49 IST
Rheinmetall Secures Lucrative Navy Contract Amidst F126 Cancellation
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  • Germany

Rheinmetall announced on Thursday that it has secured a highly valuable contract to overhaul the German Navy's F123 frigate Bayern. This comes as a silver lining following Berlin's cancellation of the delayed F126 frigate program, which Rheinmetall had hoped to acquire.

The lucrative contract, finalized at the conclusion of the second quarter, is centered on the modernization of the vessel. The deal is estimated to be in the mid-three-digit million-euro range, providing a significant boost to the defense group's order book.

This development highlights Rheinmetall's ongoing commitment to supporting naval defense capabilities, even as it navigates the challenges posed by shifts in government procurement strategies.

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