Unidentified Object Sparks Investigation in Poland Amidst Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Polish authorities are on high alert after discovering a crater and debris in a field, left by an unidentified object that vanished from radars amidst Russian strikes on Ukraine. The object prompted Poland to scramble fighter jets to secure its airspace after deadly attacks in neighboring Ukraine.

The armed forces' operational command noted that the object was detected moving westward in Polish airspace before disappearing from radars. A Mi-24 helicopter was dispatched to confirm the radar data and locate the crash site, which was identified near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin province.

Local police reported a loud bang in Biłgoraj county, leading to the discovery of the crater and debris approximately 2 km from residential buildings. Sirens sounded in Lublin as a precaution against potential Russian strikes, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a special coordination team to investigate the incident closely.