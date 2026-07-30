European Markets Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Reports

European shares remained largely steady on Thursday, amid heightening tensions in the Middle East and confusion over U.S. interest rate decisions. Investors were also closely monitoring a series of corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose slightly by 0.1% to 645.67 by early morning, as the U.S. executed additional strikes in Iran, escalating a long-standing conflict that continues to draw in more countries from the region.

Energy stocks experienced a boost of 0.3%, with Brent crude futures rising above $90 per barrel. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, despite promises from chief Kevin Warsh to tackle inflation, leaving markets unsure of future moves. European corporate earnings showed mixed results; Schneider Electric saw a 7% rise after upping its full-year guidance, and L'Oreal advanced 2.2% following robust sales. Conversely, Adidas fell 15% and Airbus slid 2.3% despite posting strong quarterly figures.