European Markets Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Reports

European shares were subdued on Thursday due to tensions in the Middle East and U.S. interest rate uncertainties. Energy stocks saw gains with Brent crude over $90 a barrel. Corporate earnings varied, with Schneider Electric rising and Adidas dropping significantly despite increased sales forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:46 IST
European Markets Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Reports
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European shares remained largely steady on Thursday, amid heightening tensions in the Middle East and confusion over U.S. interest rate decisions. Investors were also closely monitoring a series of corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose slightly by 0.1% to 645.67 by early morning, as the U.S. executed additional strikes in Iran, escalating a long-standing conflict that continues to draw in more countries from the region.

Energy stocks experienced a boost of 0.3%, with Brent crude futures rising above $90 per barrel. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, despite promises from chief Kevin Warsh to tackle inflation, leaving markets unsure of future moves. European corporate earnings showed mixed results; Schneider Electric saw a 7% rise after upping its full-year guidance, and L'Oreal advanced 2.2% following robust sales. Conversely, Adidas fell 15% and Airbus slid 2.3% despite posting strong quarterly figures.

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