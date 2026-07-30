Renewed Conflict in Gaza: The Struggle for Lasting Peace

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least three people, including two children. Mediators met with Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss implementing a U.S.-brokered peace plan. Challenges persist, with the sticking point being Hamas's reluctance to fully disarm amid ongoing Israeli strikes and military control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:53 IST
Renewed Conflict in Gaza: The Struggle for Lasting Peace
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  • Country:
  • Israel

In a disturbing event Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claimed the lives of at least three individuals, including two young children, according to health officials. The attacks amid ongoing peace efforts have compounded an already grim toll since the ceasefire supposedly took effect.

Despite the truce, the region has seen frequent Israeli strikes purportedly targeting Hamas militants. However, civilians continue to suffer the most. Meanwhile, mediators held conversations with Hamas leaders in Cairo, pushing for the full enactment of a U.S.-broked peace compromise.

While discussions made some headway, fundamental disputes remain unresolved. Hamas has not committed to disarmament, a critical hurdle to advancing the peace plan. Israel insists on complete Hamas disarmament and relinquishing control of Gaza, further complicating the path to peace.

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