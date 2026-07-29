New Zealand Passes Overhaul of Firearms Law

New Zealand has approved a major overhaul of its firearms legislation, with Parliament passing the Arms Bill at its final reading. The new law introduces an independent firearms regulator, strengthens action against illegal firearm activity and replaces the decades-old Arms Act 1983 with a new legal framework. Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said the legislation is intended to improve public safety while making the firearms system clearer and easier for licensed firearm owners to navigate.

New regulator to oversee firearms licensing

The biggest change is the creation of Firearms Safety and Education New Zealand, an independent regulator that will take responsibility for licensing, firearms safety, education and regulatory services. The new body will operate separately from New Zealand Police, allowing police officers to concentrate on preventing crime, investigating offences and holding criminals accountable.

The Government says separating regulatory responsibilities from frontline policing will help improve confidence in the firearms system while providing licensed firearm owners with a more specialised and consistent service.

Stronger focus on public safety

The legislation replaces what the Government describes as a complex collection of firearms laws with a single, more structured legal framework that is easier to understand and administer.

The new law increases penalties and strengthens enforcement against unlawful firearm activity while removing rules considered unnecessary for licensed owners. Officials say the reforms are designed to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals without placing unnecessary compliance burdens on people who legally own firearms.

The Government also recognises the many legitimate uses of firearms in New Zealand, including farming, pest control, hunting, sport shooting and recreational outdoor activities.

Changes to take effect in stages

Most of the new legislation, along with supporting regulations, will come into force on 23 September. Other provisions will be introduced gradually, with full implementation scheduled by 23 February 2028.

The Government says the phased rollout will provide time for the new regulator to establish its operations and for licensed firearm owners to become familiar with the updated system.

Consultation shaped the reforms

Nicole McKee said the legislation was developed following extensive public consultation before drafting and a six-month select committee process, during which members of the public and the firearms community were able to provide feedback and recommend changes.

She described the passage of the Bill as a significant milestone, noting that replacing the Arms Act 1983 had been one of her key objectives since entering Parliament six years ago.