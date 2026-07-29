Dutch Teens Arrested in Terrorism Probe

Dutch police have arrested three teenagers, aged 16 to 19, as part of a terrorism investigation. The arrests occurred in Alkmaar, Eindhoven, and Rotterdam. The national public prosecutor's office announced that the suspects will appear before a magistrate by the end of the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:19 IST
Dutch Teens Arrested in Terrorism Probe
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  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a significant development in the national security domain, Dutch law enforcement authorities detained three teenagers as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 19, were apprehended overnight in distinct operations across the cities of Alkmaar, Eindhoven, and Rotterdam, according to official reports.

A spokesperson for the national public prosecutor's office confirmed that the three will face a magistrate by Friday to determine the subsequent legal steps.

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