Assam's Purabi Ice Cream Makes International Debut in Bhutan

Assam has achieved a new milestone in its dairy industry with the first international export of Purabi Ice Cream to Bhutan, creating fresh opportunities for value-added dairy products from the North Eastern Region. The shipment marks the region's entry into the processed dairy export market and is expected to open new avenues for farmers and dairy cooperatives. The first consignment, containing 5,627 litres of Purabi Ice Cream, was flagged off by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on July 28.

First export strengthens regional dairy industry

The consignment was exported by North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL) and will be distributed across major Bhutanese cities, including Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing and Wangdue. The move expands the reach of dairy products made in Assam while strengthening trade links with the neighbouring country.

Purabi Ice Cream is manufactured by the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) and marketed by NEDFL. The products are made using milk collected through Purabi Dairy's cooperative network, which connects thousands of dairy farmers across Assam.

The inaugural shipment includes a wide variety of products such as ice cream cups, family packs, cones and gallon packs to serve both retail customers and institutional buyers in Bhutan.

APEDA supports export expansion

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, played an important role in facilitating the export. The organisation supported the process by assisting with export documentation, regulatory compliance, market access and coordination among stakeholders, helping ensure the smooth movement of the consignment.

The export reflects APEDA's continued focus on promoting value-added agricultural and processed food products from the North Eastern Region while helping exporters meet international standards and access overseas markets.

Bhutan offers a promising market

Bhutan's close proximity to Assam makes it a natural destination for dairy exports and provides an opportunity to establish a stronger international presence for products made in the North East.

Building on this first shipment, NEDFL plans to expand its export basket by introducing more Purabi Dairy products with longer shelf life while gradually increasing export volumes in response to market demand.

Better opportunities for dairy farmers

The initiative is expected to create sustainable export opportunities for Assam's dairy sector while improving income prospects for thousands of farmers linked to the state's cooperative milk network. Growing international demand for locally produced dairy products can also encourage higher milk production and strengthen rural livelihoods.

APEDA continues to work with state governments, exporters, farmer producer organisations, cooperatives and other stakeholders to improve the global competitiveness of India's agricultural and processed food products, creating new export-driven growth opportunities for farmers and agri-businesses across the country.