Russia Extends Fuel Export Ban: Stability vs. Supply

The Russian government has extended its ban on diesel and gasoline exports until January 2027. Originally instituted after Ukrainian drone attacks caused fuel shortages, these measures aim to stabilize domestic markets. Some exports will continue under agreements or for humanitarian aid, while farmers and institutions are prioritized for supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:08 IST
Russia Extends Fuel Export Ban: Stability vs. Supply
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  • Russia

The Russian government announced on Thursday that it will extend its ban on diesel and gasoline exports until January 31, 2027. This decision follows initial restrictions placed in July to stabilize the domestic market after Ukrainian drone attacks led to shortages and price hikes.

While some exemptions will apply starting September 1 for exports of diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils, the ban aims to ensure stability within Russia. Certain exports will still occur through intergovernmental agreements and as humanitarian aid.

The government has also enacted a temporary procedure to guarantee fuel supplies during the current harvest season. Additional measures are set to ensure stable supplies of motor fuel for state and local institutions.

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