U.S. Stocks Surge as Microsoft's AI Strategy Eases Investor Fears

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday following Microsoft's strong financial projections, which eased investor concerns over AI-related expenses. Treasury yields hit a 19-year high after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, raising inflationary fears. Global markets showed mixed results, while notable currency fluctuations occurred amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:05 IST
U.S. Stocks Surge as Microsoft's AI Strategy Eases Investor Fears
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U.S. stocks saw a significant uptick on Thursday, driven by Microsoft's impressive earnings forecast. This development assuaged investor anxieties surrounding the considerable spending on AI by large tech firms, particularly after recent cash-flow reports from Alphabet and Tesla created widespread apprehension.

Alongside this stock surge, 30-year Treasury yields escalated to a 19-year high, following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. This decision spurred inflation concerns, exacerbated by rising oil prices due to renewed military conflict involving Iran.

The global market reactions were varied. While major American indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted gains, the South Korean KOSPI index continued its losing streak. Amid geopolitical tensions, currencies fluctuated, with notable shifts in the Euro, Sterling, and Japanese Yen.

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