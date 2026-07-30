Colombian Peso Soars to New Heights Amid Global Currency Shifts

The Colombian peso has made impressive gains, strengthening by 2% to reach 3,130 against the dollar, its most robust position since April 2019. This surge is largely attributed to the global weakening of the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent meeting.

Additionally, a spike in oil prices has played a significant role in the peso's rise. Analysts believe this economic climate presents a favorable situation for the currency to capitalize on.

In anticipation of this, Colombia's Central Bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate during its forthcoming meeting on Friday, a move that is expected to draw international capital into the country.