China Intensifies Battle Against Cyberbullying with New Draft Law
China's cyberspace regulator has proposed a draft law aimed at diminishing cyberbullying, focusing on regulating AI-enabled abuse. This move reflects Beijing's growing efforts to tighten control over online misconduct within the world's largest internet community. The draft law details were unveiled by the Cyberspace Administration of China.
- Country:
- China
China's cyberspace regulatory authority unveiled a draft law on Wednesday, aimed at reducing instances of cyberbullying, particularly those involving AI-enabled abuse. This initiative marks Beijing's increasing scrutiny over harmful online behavior within the world's largest internet community.
The draft legislation, revealed by the Cyberspace Administration of China, outlines measures to combat digital harassment and emphasizes the use of artificial intelligence in exacerbating such issues.
This regulatory move signifies China's broader strategy to assert control and ensure a safer online environment, reflecting its commitment to protecting citizens from cyber threats.
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