International Crime: Teenager's Dark Alliance

A Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, was convicted for conspiracy to commit murder in Britain. He was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organized crime group linked to the Iranian government. Natland was arrested in Huddersfield with firearms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 17:15 IST
International Crime: Teenager's Dark Alliance
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, has been convicted for conspiracy to commit murder in Britain, linked to an organized crime network.

Natland, only 19 years old, was found in a hotel room in Huddersfield in March of last year, with possession of two firearms and ammunition.

The prosecution revealed that he was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish crime group reportedly utilized by Iran and sanctioned by both Britain and the United States.

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