International Crime: Teenager's Dark Alliance

A Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, has been convicted for conspiracy to commit murder in Britain, linked to an organized crime network.

Natland, only 19 years old, was found in a hotel room in Huddersfield in March of last year, with possession of two firearms and ammunition.

The prosecution revealed that he was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish crime group reportedly utilized by Iran and sanctioned by both Britain and the United States.