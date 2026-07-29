International Crime: Teenager's Dark Alliance
A Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, was convicted for conspiracy to commit murder in Britain. He was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organized crime group linked to the Iranian government. Natland was arrested in Huddersfield with firearms and ammunition.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, has been convicted for conspiracy to commit murder in Britain, linked to an organized crime network.
Natland, only 19 years old, was found in a hotel room in Huddersfield in March of last year, with possession of two firearms and ammunition.
The prosecution revealed that he was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish crime group reportedly utilized by Iran and sanctioned by both Britain and the United States.