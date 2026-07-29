Escalating Tensions: The Surge of Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

The United Nations human rights office issued a stark warning on Wednesday about escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. The office called for urgent international action to address the killing of Palestinians and the record-high creation of settlements.

Data from the United Nations shows that 18 Palestinians have died from settler-related incidents this year, compared to 17 in total for the entire year of 2025. The Palestinian Authority claims at least 20 deaths attributed to settlers since the start of the year. Last Friday, a violent clash in the Palestinian village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers, including one who served as a security liaison for a nearby settlement.

The Israeli government and military have not responded to Reuters for comments. This rise in violence coincides with increased funding for new settlements and comes amid mounting tensions linked to the Gaza conflict that erupted in October 2023. The international community widely regards these settlements as illegal under international laws, a viewpoint challenged by Israel based on historical and biblical claims.