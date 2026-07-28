Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Walks Out Over French Remarks at U.N.

The U.S. walked out during a U.N. Security Council meeting as France criticized it for opposing the extension of U.N. rights chief Volker Turk's term. Tensions arose over U.S. alignment with Russia and North Korea in a vote, revealing deeper strains between Washington and the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 00:40 IST
Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Walks Out Over French Remarks at U.N.
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In an escalating diplomatic spat, the United States delegation staged a walkout at a United Nations Security Council meeting as France addressed the assembly on Monday, critiquing the U.S. stance on human rights votes.

The diplomatic rift highlights a growing division between the traditionally close allies. France had earlier compared the U.S. to North Korea and Russia over its controversial voting record on the extension of Volker Turk as the U.N.'s rights chief. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, accused France of supporting a rights chief who allegedly criticizes democracies while aligning with oppressive regimes.

This discord underscores widening differences in the U.S.-U.N. relations, as Washington faces backlash for its reduced funding and withdrawal from various U.N. bodies. The U.N. General Assembly's decisive vote to extend Turk's term amid opposition from the U.S. and allies reflects the growing need for a steadfast approach to human rights issues globally.

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