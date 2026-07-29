Cell Phones: A Double-Edged Sword in Middle East Military Operations

U.S. military personnel in the Middle East, a region of increasing tension, face new directives to limit cellphone use. This measure comes after warnings from military leaders that videos shared online could aid Iran in targeting U.S. bases more effectively.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, expressed concerns over Iran gaining real-time intelligence due to shared cell phone content from U.S. troops. This information could potentially guide Iran’s military actions, posing severe risks to both service members and civilians alike.

As the Pentagon grapples with operational security challenges, troops in countries like Jordan may soon have to surrender their phones. The presence of cellphones, often banned during sensitive missions, highlights the escalating technological warfare that could endanger lives if not handled with caution.