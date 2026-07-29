Fauci vs. Paul: A Battle Over Science and Politics

Former U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing, amidst accusations from Senator Rand Paul of lying about COVID-19 research and origins. Fauci denies the claims, calling them a vendetta. The debate centers on NIH-funded 'gain-of-function' research and the pandemic's origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:26 IST
Fauci vs. Paul: A Battle Over Science and Politics
Anthony Fauci
  • Country:
  • United States

Anthony Fauci, once the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., refused to answer questions during a Senate hearing, citing his Fifth Amendment rights, amidst a heated confrontation with Senator Rand Paul, who has long sought Fauci's imprisonment.

Paul accused Fauci of lying about NIH's involvement in 'gain-of-function' research in Wuhan, China, and covering up COVID-19's origins. However, Fauci denies these accusations, labeling them as part of an 'unhinged' campaign against him. This ongoing dispute highlights differing interpretations of 'gain-of-function' research's involvement in pandemic emergence.

While the origins of COVID-19 remain debated, with varying intelligence assessments, Paul's recent publication of Fauci's diary entries aims to undermine the public narrative Fauci maintained during the pandemic. Despite the tension, President Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci to prevent what the administration sees as politically-motivated prosecutions.

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