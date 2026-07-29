Senators Demand Inquiry Into Truth Social's Premium Access Plans

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have called for an investigation into Trump Media's controversial plan to sell early access to President Donald Trump's social media posts, potentially violating securities laws, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

The paid data feed, offering trading firms the quickest access to influential posts from Truth Social accounts, has sparked criticism for potentially enriching wealthy insiders at the expense of everyday investors and market integrity.

With costs potentially reaching $100,000 per month, the plan, coupled with Trump's previous business dealings, raises ethical concerns about the intersection of personal profit and presidential duties, particularly as he stands to gain financially from this venture.