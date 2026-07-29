Sepp Blatter Criticizes FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Plans

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has expressed strong opposition to FIFA's proposed $20 billion subsidiary intended to oversee the World Cup. According to Blatter, such a move would wrongly transform the tournament into a commercial asset controlled by a small group of executives.

Blatter, who served as FIFA president for 17 years until 2015, stressed that football is a sport owned by the people rather than any individual or institution. This viewpoint challenges the idea of centralizing financial control within FIFA’s organizational structure.

Highlighting potential risks, Blatter argued that converting FIFA into a profit-driven entity would strip it of its intrinsic values and soul. His comments come amid ongoing debates about the future commercial direction of global football tournaments.