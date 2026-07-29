Europe on Fire: Wildfires Ravage Spain and France Amid Record Heat

As wildfires sweep across Spain and France amid soaring temperatures, evacuations and significant damage have been reported. The fires, intensified by climate change, have devastated forests and forced thousands from their homes. While some areas stabilize, warnings persist about further threats and worsening conditions across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:39 IST
Europe on Fire: Wildfires Ravage Spain and France Amid Record Heat
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Europe is grappling with catastrophic wildfires sweeping through Spain and France, driven by soaring temperatures linked to climate change. In Spain, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has declared parts of the country stable, yet looming threats remain as the northwestern province of Zamora faces new evacuation orders.

In France, temperatures have been climbing, peaking at 42 C in some regions, complicating efforts for firefighters to control the blazes. The Bordeaux area continues to battle flare-ups, with thousands evacuated as the situation remains critical.

As these nations combat the infernos, the European Union is warning of heightened risks in other regions like Greece and Italy, pointing to the broader implications of climate change-induced heatwaves affecting the continent.

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