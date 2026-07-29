Ukraine Champions Integrity: NOC vs. IOC in CAS Battle

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine is challenging the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Ukraine contends the decision precedes necessary resolution of violations, arguing it threatens the integrity of international sports law and the Olympic movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:36 IST
Ukraine Champions Integrity: NOC vs. IOC in CAS Battle
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The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has initiated an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the International Olympic Committee's decision to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee provisionally.

The IOC had suspended the ROC due to its approvals of regional Olympic councils in occupied Ukrainian territories, a response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The decision to lift this suspension is viewed by Ukraine as premature.

Ukraine contends that reinstating the ROC's rights without resolving these critical violations undermines international sports law principles and creates a perilous precedent. Meanwhile, Russia anticipates a full return to global sports, following their athletes' neutral participation in previous Olympics.

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