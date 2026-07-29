U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iran’s Maritime Ventures

The United States strengthened its stance against Iran on Wednesday by implementing a new slate of targeted sanctions. These measures aim at Iran's activities in the Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by the U.S. Treasury Department. The latest sanctions involve the designation of ten entities and eight tankers, including six entities based in China.

These actions follow a declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump, after U.S. military forces intercepted ballistic missiles fired by Iran at American troops in the Middle East. Coupled with a joint strike with Saudi Arabia on Iran-backed factions in Iraq, the moves are part of a broader strategy by Trump's administration to leverage both military and economic tools.

Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, emphasized that Iran's economic situation is dire, with rampant inflation and a collapsing economy driving them to desperate measures. He stated the U.S. will not allow Iran to disrupt global commerce or fund terrorism through international shipping channels. The Office of Foreign Assets Control has swiftly targeted maritime logistics, showcasing an operational strategy that couples military actions with precise economic sanctions.