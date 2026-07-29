High-Profile Defeat: Prince Harry's Costly Legal Battle with Daily Mail Publisher

Prince Harry and other celebrities face massive legal costs after losing a privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. The High Court deemed their allegations unsubstantiated. The defendants now fight to reduce the indemnity cost of £34.5 million claimed by Associated, who won a significant victory for press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:45 IST
High-Profile Defeat: Prince Harry's Costly Legal Battle with Daily Mail Publisher
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry and a group of high-profile claimants, including singer Elton John, face the daunting task of paying millions in legal costs following their loss against Associated Newspapers in a privacy lawsuit. London's High Court recently ruled against the claimants, citing a lack of evidence for their allegations.

In what Associated Newspapers hailed as a victory for press freedom, the judge rejected the claimants' assertions of unlawful activities, such as phone hacking, by the Daily Mail publisher. The ruling noted that accusations must be substantiated with evidence, a requirement not met by Prince Harry and his fellow claimants.

The court is now deliberating how much of the £34.5 million legal bill the claimants should bear, with Associated's counsel advocating for an indemnity basis payment. This situation underscores the significant financial implications of legal battles involving press freedom, privacy, and public figures.

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