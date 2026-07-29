NEET UG 2026 Counselling to Offer Simpler, More Student-Friendly Process

The Centre is introducing a series of technology-driven reforms for NEET UG Counselling 2026 to make medical admissions more transparent, convenient and student-friendly. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the country's preparedness for the counselling process and directed officials to ensure a smooth, secure and merit-based admission system for undergraduate medical courses.

The review covered counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Officials assessed the counselling schedule, IT systems, cybersecurity arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and coordination with participating medical institutions.

One-time reporting to reduce travel

A major reform this year is the introduction of a one-time physical reporting system, which is expected to reduce repeated travel for students during multiple counselling rounds. After seat allotment, candidates can choose either the Freeze or Float option through the online portal.

Students selecting the Freeze option will report to their allotted college once to complete document verification and admission formalities. Those choosing the Float option can complete document verification online while remaining eligible for seat upgradation in subsequent counselling rounds. They will not have to visit the allotted institute or pay admission fees until the final reporting stage.

The upgradation facility will remain available until the third round of counselling, after which candidates retaining seats will complete physical verification, fee payment and institutional admission procedures. The revised process is designed to simplify admissions while reducing unnecessary expenses and travel for students and their families.

Digital reforms to improve transparency

The counselling process also introduces an online resignation facility, allowing eligible candidates to surrender allotted seats through the MCC portal instead of visiting institutions in person, subject to counselling rules.

Other technology-enabled improvements include pre-populated candidate information received from the National Testing Agency (NTA), online document verification, National Medical Commission validation of seat matrices and verification by participating colleges. Shri Nadda directed officials to maintain strong technical support throughout the counselling period and ensure quick resolution of student grievances.

The Minister stressed that every stage of the admission process should remain transparent, fair and based entirely on merit while providing timely assistance to candidates.

Better accessibility for students with disabilities

Special attention has been given to improving access for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The number of designated disability assessment centres has increased from 16 to 61 across the country, making assessments more accessible.

Under revised National Medical Commission guidelines issued on 27 July 2026, disability certificates will now be issued as Eligibility Certificates, reflecting their purpose in determining eligibility for MBBS admissions through functional assessment. Candidates dissatisfied with their assessment can also approach a newly created Appellate Disability Assessment Board.

Stronger support and cybersecurity

The Government has also fully digitised admissions under the NRI category, allowing candidates to upload documents directly through the counselling portal instead of submitting them by email. Verification will be carried out online by designated officers, while applicants must provide legal documents proving the sponsor's status as a bona fide guardian, in line with Supreme Court directions.

Cybersecurity arrangements have been strengthened in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), while training has been provided to assessment boards, document verification officers and college nodal officers to ensure consistent implementation across the country.

To assist candidates, the Government has established a 24×7 toll-free helpline (1800-102-7637), bilingual guidance materials, frequently asked questions, instructional videos and a dedicated email support system. With NEET (UG) 2026 results declared on 16 July, counselling for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing courses is expected to begin shortly.