Jagat Prakash Nadda Urges Bengal MPs to Lead Drive for a TB-Free India

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has called on Members of Parliament from West Bengal to take a leading role in accelerating India's fight against tuberculosis, describing the campaign for a TB Mukt Bharat as a nationwide movement that requires strong political leadership and active community participation.

The appeal came during a meeting titled "Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat", held on the sidelines of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. Union Minister of State Dr. Sukanta Majumdar also attended the meeting, which brought together Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal across party lines.

Reviewing progress in the TB elimination campaign

The meeting reviewed the achievements of the 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which has been implemented in two phases to speed up India's tuberculosis elimination efforts. The first phase began in December 2024 in 347 high-priority districts before expanding nationwide and concluding in March 2025. The second phase, launched in March 2026, focused on nearly 1.58 lakh high-risk villages and urban wards across the country.

Shri Nadda described the campaign as a landmark effort built on innovation, compassion and strong political commitment. He reiterated that India's goal is to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

India records faster decline in TB cases

Highlighting the country's progress, the Health Minister referred to the WHO Global TB Report 2025, which shows that India recorded a 21% decline in tuberculosis incidence between 2015 and 2024, compared with the global average decline of 12%. He also noted that India's treatment coverage has reached 92%, well above the global average of 78%.

Shri Nadda said these achievements demonstrate India's growing leadership in global tuberculosis control while stressing that continued public participation remains essential to sustain progress.

MPs urged to strengthen local action

The Minister encouraged Members of Parliament to regularly review TB elimination efforts with district administrations and health officials, promote awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and expand early detection through Ni-kshay Shivirs in high-risk communities.

He also asked MPs to monitor health facilities, encourage the mobilisation of Ni-kshay Mitras and local organisations to support patients with nutrition, counselling and livelihood assistance, and organise Ayushman Arogya Shivirs to increase screening among vulnerable populations.

Shri Nadda said universal notification of TB cases diagnosed in the private sector and the continued supply of free medicines remain important parts of the Government's strategy to reduce the financial burden on patients.

Technology and community support driving progress

The Minister highlighted several technology-driven initiatives supporting India's TB elimination programme, including indigenous TruNat molecular diagnostic machines for detecting drug-resistant tuberculosis and AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices that have improved early diagnosis in remote areas. Portable X-ray units provided through PM CARES are also expanding access to doorstep screening services.

He added that the Government has increased nutritional assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana to ₹1,000 per month for each TB patient, introduced shorter treatment regimens and mobilised more than 5 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras to provide nutritional and social support.

Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said expanding screening, treatment and patient support across West Bengal would be vital for sustaining progress. Officials also highlighted the state's targeted screening efforts in urban slums, tea gardens, mining areas and migrant settlements during the 100-Day Campaign.

The participating MPs reaffirmed their commitment to expanding awareness programmes, reducing stigma, strengthening local monitoring of TB services and increasing community participation to support India's goal of becoming tuberculosis-free.