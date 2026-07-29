Contentious $1.8 Billion Fund Could Derail Todd Blanche’s Attorney General Confirmation

Todd Blanche's Senate confirmation as the U.S. Attorney General is jeopardized as Republican Senator John Cornyn voices concerns over a $1.8 billion fund linked to Trump allies. Cornyn cited unresolved issues surrounding a settlement benefiting Trump, including audit immunity, causing him to cancel a pre-vote meeting with Blanche.

Blanche, who serves as acting attorney general, requires full Republican support on the Judiciary Committee. However, Cornyn's opposition may be crucial, as the Texan Republican awaits assurances from the Justice Department that his concerns about the fund and audit agreement will be addressed.

The fund proposal and related immunity agreements stem from Trump's $10 billion lawsuit settlement with the IRS. As the committee's vote looms, Blanche submitted revised proposals to Cornyn for extending the fund's provisions. Republican committee members like Thom Tillis also expressed reservations, complicating Blanche's path to confirmation.