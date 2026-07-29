Drone Strike Escalates Middle East Tensions: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Join Forces Against Iran-Backed Groups

A drone attack targeted a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt’s Damietta port, according to an initial assessment by British maritime security firm Ambrey. The drone hit the Energos Winter, causing a fire that spread to another vessel. Egypt's petroleum ministry confirmed a fire but did not mention a drone attack, citing no casualties.

This incident coincides with joint U.S.-Saudi strikes on Iran-backed paramilitaries in Iraq, following Iran's attacks on U.S. bases. President Trump vowed aggressive retaliation. Oil prices sharply increased, reflecting the escalating conflict. Iraq, balancing ties with Tehran and Washington, faces domestic unrest due to divided loyalties.

The Iraqi government condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty, while the U.S. coordinated actions with Iraqi authorities, demanding a crackdown on Iranian paramilitaries. The Middle East remains on edge as tensions continue to rise, complicating regional stability.