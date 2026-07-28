Senate Moves Forward with Jay Clayton's Intelligence Nomination
The U.S. Senate has taken a significant step by voting 51 to 43 to advance the nomination of Jay Clayton, chosen by President Donald Trump, to become the director of national intelligence. This decision paves the way for his likely confirmation later this week.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate made headway on Monday, voting 51 to 43 to advance the nomination of Jay Clayton.
Clayton, selected by President Donald Trump, is poised to become the director of national intelligence.
This procedural vote sets the stage for Clayton's confirmation, expected to happen later this week.