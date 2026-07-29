Macklin Celebrini Becomes NHL's Highest-Paid Star with Landmark Sharks Deal

Canadian prodigy Macklin Celebrini has inked a landmark deal with the San Jose Sharks, ensuring his stay with the team through the 2031-32 season. The contract, worth a staggering $94 million, elevates Celebrini to the status of the highest-paid NHL player, with an annual average salary of $18.8 million.

The 20-year-old forward, hailing from North Vancouver, was the first overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft. Last season, he shattered the franchise scoring record by accumulating 115 points, establishing himself as one of the league's most promising talents. Celebrini's remarkable achievements include leading Canada to a silver medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics, where he was the youngest Canadian NHL player participating.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the renewal, Celebrini thanked Sharks owner Hasso Plattner and general manager Mike Grier for their support. His aim is clear: securing the Stanley Cup for San Jose. Celebrini's ascent echoes legendary figures like Wayne Gretzky, entering an elite group of young players who have made history with their prodigious scoring abilities.